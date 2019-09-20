|
Eleanor M. (Zipps) McCann
of Pelham, NH
In Lowell, MA, September 15, 2019, at Lowell General, Eleanor M. (Zipps) McCann of Pelham, NH, wife of the late James P. McCann.
Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 8 P.M. Friday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be celebrated Saturday morning at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME at 10 o'clock followed by her burial at the Gibson Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Red Sox Foundation, 4 Jersey St., Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 20, 2019