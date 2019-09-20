Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
Eleanor M. (Zipps) McCann


1929 - 2019
Eleanor M. (Zipps) McCann Obituary
Eleanor M. (Zipps) McCann
of Pelham, NH

In Lowell, MA, September 15, 2019, at Lowell General, Eleanor M. (Zipps) McCann of Pelham, NH, wife of the late James P. McCann.

Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 8 P.M. Friday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be celebrated Saturday morning at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME at 10 o'clock followed by her burial at the Gibson Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Red Sox Foundation, 4 Jersey St., Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 20, 2019
