Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
Eleanor P. (Saulen) Davis


Eleanor P. (Saulen) Davis


1935 - 2019
Eleanor P. (Saulen) Davis Obituary
longtime resident of Chelmsford CHELMSFORD Eleanor P. (Saulen) Davis, longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away on April 20, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital. She was the wife of the late James E. Davis who died in 1991.

Born in Lowell on January 6, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Wilkins) Saulen.

Eleanor graduated from Boston University and worked as an accountant. She was a passionate Patriots and Notre Dame fan. She loved attending country music concerts with her daughter and reading her Bible in quiet moments. Her family was the center of her world.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Paula Davis of Chelmsford. She was known as Gam to her grand kitties: Harley, Millie and Gracie. Davis Visiting hours on Thursday from 5 to 7 pm at BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Interment will be private. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 23, 2019
