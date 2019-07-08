|
|
a longtime resident of Tyngsborough
TYNGSBOROUGH
Eleanor P. (Forsten) Thibodeau, age 88, a longtime resident of Tyngsborough, passed away on Tuesday, July 2,
2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family after a brief courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of the late Henry A. Thibodeau who passed away in 1998.
She was born in Maynard, MA. on March 10, 1931, a daughter of the late Eric and Laura (St. Onge) Forsten. Prior to her retirement, Eleanor was employed with Eurest Companies Corps at Raytheon in Tewksbury for 14 years. Before that she worked for Community Team Work and on the Council of Aging in Tyngsborough, and as a self-employed Arts & Crafts Instructor. She was happiest when
she was creating unique gifts for others, and enjoying good times with friends and family.
Eleanor is survived by her five children, Henry Thibodeau and his husband, Paul St. Amant of Seminole, FL, Denise Diruggiero and her husband, Tony of Largo FL, Daniel Thibodeau and his companion, Barbara, of Nashua, NH, Ronald Thibodeau, Sr. and his wife, Dianne, of Hudson, NH, and Robert Thibodeau and his wife, Lisa, of St. Petersburg, FL; two sisters, Loretta Camire of Pelham, NH and Helen Martin and her husband, Albert of Palm Bay, FL; also 15 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and
nephews. She was the mother of the late Paul and Laura Thibodeau and sister of the late Victor Richard and Eric Ronald Forsten.
Thibodeau
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Eleanor's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Wednesday morning, July 10 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 pm, at Tyngsborough Memorial Cemetery, Fletcher Rd., Tyngsborough MA. To share your thoughts and memories of Eleanor, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on July 8, 2019