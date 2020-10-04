1/1
Eleanor Rita (Purtell) Blazon
1925 - 2020
Eleanor Rita (Purtell) Blazon passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020 after a long, full, and active life. She was born on May 22, 1925, to Thomas Purtell and Helen (Normandy) Purtell in Lowell, Massachusetts. She graduated from Lowell High School and Lowell Technological Institute. In May 1947, she married Albert R. (Bert) Blazon, and they raised three children in Dracut, Massachusetts. She worked as office manager for Goldman & Curtis law firm and then as a teacher of Social Studies in Lowell, in addition to working in the family florist business.

Eleanor gave much of her time volunteering for nonprofit organizations. She was a member of the Girl Scouts for over 65 years, a charter member of The Altrusa Club of Greater Lowell, a board member of the University of Lowell Foundation, Alternative House for abused women, Ladies of Merrimack College, and PTAs of her children's schools.

Eleanor moved to Dallas in 1997 at the persuading of her sister, and became involved in many activities including the North Dallas Woman's Club, the Golden K Kiwanis Club, and the St. Rita Catholic Community.

Eleanor loved travel, bridge, dancing, cooking, sewing, doll collecting, and reading.

She is survived by sons Roger P. Blazon of Newburyport, MA, and Gary M. Blazon of Sullivan, Maine, and daughter MaryEllen (Paul) Gustafson of Moraga, CA, four grandchildren, Elizabeth Cunningham, Kevin and Laura Gustafson and Kaili Blazon, and two great grandchildren Parker and Ashlyn Cunningham. She is also survived by a brother, Richard Purtell, and a sister, Barbara Herrold, as well as two sisters-in-law, Catherine and Sara Purtell and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert R. Blazon who died in 1987, her parents, brothers Donald and Thomas Purtell, sisters Phyllis Johnson of Dallas and Elizabeth Belanger.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church in Dallas on Wednesday, October 7 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Albert and Eleanor Blazon Memorial Fund, Dracut Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 117, Dracut, MA 01826.

To see the full obituary, and the online guestbook/memories, visit

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/dallas-tx/eleanor-purtell-blazon-9378498



View the online memorial for Eleanor Rita (Purtell) Blazon

Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
