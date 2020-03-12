|
Eleanor "Ellie" (Landers) Shea, age 87 of Billerica, March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leo W. Shea, Sr. Devoted mother of Leo W. Shea, Jr. of Weare, NH, Linda Shea of Washington and Anna Pate of Texas. Also survived by loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 13, at 11:00 AM in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Relatives and friends invited. Ellie Volunteered at the Senior Center and the Soup Kitchen in Lowell. Member of the Red Hats Society and a communicant at St. Theresa's Church, Billerica. Retired employee of the Town of Billerica, Assessor office. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 31, 2020