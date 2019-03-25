Eleanore A. (Dubois) Dion

a longtime resident of Dracut

DRACUT - Eleanore A. (Dubois) Dion, age 91, a longtime resident of Dracut died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Victor A. Dion who died in 2011.

She was born in Lowell on August 11, 1927, and was a daughter of the late Hector and Bertha (Leach) Dubois. She received her education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School, class of 1944.

Eleanore spent her life tending to the needs of her home and family. She also worked for several years outside the home as a seamstress on second shift.

She was a longtime communicant of St. Michael Church in Lowell.

Eleanore enjoyed sewing, reading, siamese cats, and all things disney, especially her many trips to Walt Disney World.

She is survived by a son, Frank N. Dion of Dracut; her daughter, Nancy E. Maille and her husband Robert of Davenport, FL; her daughter-in-law, Irene Dion of Davenport, FL; five grandchildren, Karen Alicea and her husband Marc, Angela Chambrot and her husband Kris, Lisa Carter and her husband Corey, Melissa Dempsey and her husband Colin, and Eric Dion; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Dora Rousseau of VA; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also the mother of the late Roger V. Dion, who died in 2016 and Barry E. Dion, who died in 2015 and the sister of the late Olivia Harper and Ernest Dubois.

DION - It being her wish, there will be no visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Eleanore's Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at St. Michael Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanore's memory to - Boston, 51 Blossom St. Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com