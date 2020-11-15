Beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt;
Lowell
Eleni Prentakis, 88, passed away on Nov 6th. Born in the village of Pigi on Crete, she came to Lowell from Greece in 1966 with her husband Emmanuil and two young sons, Tony and Kosta. Her daughter, Mary, was born soon after. Eleni worked as a seamstress for many years, mainly at Jamppa Manufacturing where she made clothing and later at Anton's Cleaners where she sewed custom curtains. She was a faithful member of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church.
Eleni leaves behind Tony of Watertown MA, Kosta and wife Irene Kastrinakis of Middleton MA, and Mary and husband Dimitrios Maroudas of Amherst MA. Her four adoring grandchildren Alex and Melina Prentakis with her fiance Aaron Turner, and Nina and Nakos Maroudas all miss their yiayia.
She is survived by two siblings: older brother Kostas Spandagos with his wife Eleni of Tewksbury, MA, and their children Bill and Olga with her husband Christos Kourniotis and their daughter Penny; and younger brother Lefteris Spandagos and his family of Rethymno, Crete, all of whom mourn her loss.
Eleni's joy was caring for those she loved. She created a sweet and comfortable home for her family and a welcoming one for her friends and neighbors. Many in the Greek community of Lowell knew Eleni for her warm hospitality and her unmatched baking and cooking skills. Her house was always stocked with her famous koulourakia (cookies) and home-grown stuffed grape leaves. She was quietly a sturdy pillar of her family and community.
Prentakis
After a long, eventful and worthy life, Eleni was laid to rest beside her husband at St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury following a private funeral service. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com
Donations in her memory can be made to the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church of Lowell.