M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
Lewis St.
Lowell, MA
View Map
1934 - 2020
Elias Lambos Obituary
of Lowell

LOWELL

Mr. Elias Lambos, 85, passed away on Thursday January 9th at Lowell General Hospital.

Elias was born on June 20, 1934 in Greece the son of the late Gregorios and Georgia (Liatsakos) Lambos. He was a loving husband of forty- three years to the late Victoria (Zaharias) Lambos whom he lost on November 6, 2019.

Elias worked as a painting contractor for many years in the Lowell area. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell.

He is survived his two daughters, Maria Demestichas and her husband Niko, Panagiota Tingas and her husband Stephen; a sister, Demetra, and four grandchildren, Michael McCoy and his wife Theano, Nicholas McCoy, Christopher Tofte and his partner Julie Michaud, and Adam Tofte and wife Brookelynn; also several nieces and nephews.

Lambos

Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service on Tuesday, January 14th at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Lewis St., in Lowell at 12:00 pm. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Interment will be in Westlawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements under the direction of M.R. LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, directors, Louis M. Fazio III, Scott Laurin and M. Richard Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Elias Lambos
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 13, 2020
