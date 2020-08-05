of Shirley; 60
Elin (Lindberg) Dee, 60, of Shirley, passed away Sunday afternoon, August 2, 2020, in the Newton –Wellesley Center for Alzheimer's Care.
She was born in Medford on December 20, 1959 a daughter of the late Virgil and Barbara (Pickance) Lindberg and grew up in Chelmsford, graduating from Chelmsford High School in 1977. She has resided in Shirley for the Past 30 years.
Elin was a quality Control Manager at United Glass for many years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed horses and traveling.
She leaves her husband Edward Dee of Wrentham; two sons, Connor Dee and Tyler Dee both of Shirley; two brothers, Knute Lindberg of Amherst, NH and Eric Lindberg of Brookline, NH; a grandson, Lucas Dee and many nephews and nieces.
A visitation period will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 form 2 to 4 PM in the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.