Elisabeth, "Bette" (Sottile) Lewin, of Tewksbury, MA, entered into rest February 3, 2019 at 70 years of age. Beloved wife of Barry Lewin of Tewksbury, MA. Devoted mother of Leah Weiss and her husband Alex of Dracut, MA; and Jaclyn Lewin and her husband Juan Saura of Madrid, Spain. Loving daughter of Louise (Wynne) Sottile of Huger, SC and the late Salvador Sottile. Dear sister of Charlotte Sottile of Columbia, SC; Nicholas Sottile and his wife Val of Huger, SC; Susan Momeier and her husband Chris of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and William Sottile and his wife Terri of Oceanside, CA. Bette is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon Street, BROOKLINE, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 12:30 PM. Interment to follow at Montefiore Cemetery, Central Street, Woburn. Shiva will be held at her late residence following interment on Wednesday until 9PM, Thursday from 2-4PM and 7-9PM, with minyan both nights at 7:30 PM, and continuing on Friday from 2-4PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bette's memory may be made to or to the Southern Poverty Law Center.



