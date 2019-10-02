|
Elisabeth M. (Malzcok) Lindgren, age 85, of Pepperell, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer. She was born in Germany on July 2, 1934 daughter of the late Leopole and Anna (Pierskalla) Malzcock. She was the loving wife of the late Donald T. Lindgren who predeceased her in 2010.
Elisabeth spent her early life in Germany before coming to the United States with her late husband in 1954. She had been a resident of Pepperell since the 1960's where she and her husband raised their family. During her working years she had been employed at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service as a salesperson at the former Fort Devens. She also had been employed at The Bemis Bag Company, A&P Food Store, Montgomery Ward Catalog Department and Dunkin Donuts.
She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of The VFW Post #3291 Pepperell and enjoyed spending time at the Pepperell Senior Center.
Elisabeth is survived by her children Robert G. Lindgren and his wife Marianne of Shirley, Barbara A. Phillips and her husband Robert of Pepperell, and Richard A. Lindgren and his wife Charlotte of Havre de Grace, MD; Also survived by her grandchildren, Tania Philbrick, Andrew Paradise, Michael Lindgren and Benjamin Phillips as well as her great-granddaughter, Jasmine Paradise. Elisabeth is also survived by her longtime companion, Cassie, her beloved Dachshund.
Elisabeth M. (Malzcok) of Pepperell, formerly of Germany. September 28, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at the Community Church of Pepperell, 3 Townsend St., Pepperell, MA on Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to or . For online guestbook and donation information, please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 2, 2019