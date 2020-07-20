Eliza E. (Quadros) Picanso
LOWELL Eliza E. (Quadros) Picanso, 97 of Lowell, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at
Blaire House of Tewksbury. She was the widow of the late Albino C. Picanso who passed away
in 2004 after 64 years of marriage.
She was born in December 17, 1922 in Lowell and was a daughter of the late Manuel E.
Quadros and the late Maria (Espinola) Quadros. As a child, her family moved to Graciosa,
Azores, Portugal, where she was raised and educated. In 1956 after marrying Albino, they
relocated their family to the United States, settling in Lowell, where she became a Stitcher at
Pleasant Dress Company for over 25 years before her retirement.
Eliza resided in the Back Central Street neighborhood and was a communicant of St. Anthony
Church. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Sodality and the Holy Ghost Society. She
enjoyed sewing, crocheting, baking, cooking, and especially loved spending time with her
family. Eliza is survived by her two daughters, Mary Vasconcelos and her husband, John of
Lowell, and Olivia 'Terry' Bedard and her husband, Gary of Ashby, MA; her eight beloved
grandchildren, Angela Traficanti, Serena Picanso, Rosana Picanso, Diane Silva and her
husband, David; John Vasconcelos and his wife, Wania; Linda Palumbo and her husband,
John; Jennifer Griffen and Kali Bedard; and her great grandchildren, Joshua Picanso, John
Mullen, Robert Burns, and Olivia Griffen. She is also survived by her siblings, Evangelina Silva
of Lowell, Joao Quadros and his wife, Maria Lurdes of Lowell, and Luiza Gloria DeMelo of
Lowell; and her former neighbor and good friend, Belmira Silva of Lowell.
She was welcomed into heaven by her son, the late Manuel Q Picanso who passed away in
1996; and her great grandchild, the late Corey Traficanti. She was also predeceased by her
brothers in law, the late Joao Silva, and the late Argentino DeMelo.
WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES, ON TUESDAY, JULY 21, FAMILY
AND FRIENDS ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 8:30 -10 A.M. AT THE
MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. HER
FUNERAL MASS AND BURIAL WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY. PLEASE
VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-
CONDOLENCE.