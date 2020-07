Eliza E. (Quadros) PicansoLOWELL Eliza E. (Quadros) Picanso, 97 of Lowell, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 atBlaire House of Tewksbury. She was the widow of the late Albino C. Picanso who passed awayin 2004 after 64 years of marriage.She was born in December 17, 1922 in Lowell and was a daughter of the late Manuel E.Quadros and the late Maria (Espinola) Quadros. As a child, her family moved to Graciosa,Azores, Portugal, where she was raised and educated. In 1956 after marrying Albino, theyrelocated their family to the United States, settling in Lowell, where she became a Stitcher atPleasant Dress Company for over 25 years before her retirement.Eliza resided in the Back Central Street neighborhood and was a communicant of St. AnthonyChurch. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Sodality and the Holy Ghost Society. Sheenjoyed sewing, crocheting, baking, cooking, and especially loved spending time with herfamily. Eliza is survived by her two daughters, Mary Vasconcelos and her husband, John ofLowell, and Olivia 'Terry' Bedard and her husband, Gary of Ashby, MA; her eight belovedgrandchildren, Angela Traficanti, Serena Picanso, Rosana Picanso, Diane Silva and herhusband, David; John Vasconcelos and his wife, Wania; Linda Palumbo and her husband,John; Jennifer Griffen and Kali Bedard; and her great grandchildren, Joshua Picanso, JohnMullen, Robert Burns, and Olivia Griffen. She is also survived by her siblings, Evangelina Silvaof Lowell, Joao Quadros and his wife, Maria Lurdes of Lowell, and Luiza Gloria DeMelo ofLowell; and her former neighbor and good friend, Belmira Silva of Lowell.She was welcomed into heaven by her son, the late Manuel Q Picanso who passed away in1996; and her great grandchild, the late Corey Traficanti. She was also predeceased by herbrothers in law, the late Joao Silva, and the late Argentino DeMelo.WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES, ON TUESDAY, JULY 21, FAMILYAND FRIENDS ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 8:30 -10 A.M. AT THEMCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. HERFUNERAL MASS AND BURIAL WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY. PLEASEVISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.