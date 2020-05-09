of Chelmsford
Elizabeth A. (Fadden) Campbell of Chelmsford, MA died early Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Care Center in Lowell, MA after a long illness.
She was married to the late John P. Campbell, who died on February 8, 1978.
Born in Tyngsboro, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Isabella Fadden. She graduated from Dracut High School.
Elizabeth worked as an Assistant Librarian at the McKay Library in Chelmsford and as a Law Librarian at the Middlesex Superior Court Law Library in Lowell, MA.
She was a communicant of Saint John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford, MA.
Elizabeth was a resident of Chelmsford for sixty years and a member of the Red Hat Society of Chelmsford and the Chelmsford Senior Center.
Elizabeth spent many enjoyable winters down her Florida home, while spending many of her summers having fun with her grand-children at her home on Little Island Pond in Pelham, NH.
She is survived by two sons, David and his wife Kathleen Campbell of Tyngsboro, MA, William and his wife June Campbell of Ocala, FL; one daughter, Sharon and her husband Rick Rivard of The Villages, FL; one sister, Patricia Tweed of Greenville, RI, a sister-in-law, Gloria Fadden of Dracut, MA. She had eight grandchildren whom she loved spending time with: Steven Rivard of Scottsdale, AZ, Leigh-Ann Jarry of Pfafftown, NC, Lisa Clancy of Mason, NH, Sean Campbell of Chelmsford, MA, Corey Campbell of Sanborton, NH, Courtney Boucher of Milford, NH, Corin Campbell of Pepperell, MA, and Jessica Campbell of Black Canyon, AZ.
She also enjoyed being with her 14 great-grandchildren: Patrick and Tyler Boucher, Tristan Campbell, Lydia Clancy, Brody, Lux and Allie Campbell, Madison, Allie, Avery Campbell, Johnna, Nadia and Robin Veazey and Colton Jarry: many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late John Campbell of Chelmsford, MA, and was the sister to the late Richard Fadden of Dracut, James Fadden of Canton and Russell Fadden of Dracut.
Elizabeth A. (Fadden) Campbell of Chelmsford died May 5, 2020. At the request of her family all funeral services will be private. A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Elizabeth's name to the Merrimack Valley Food Bank, 735 Broadway Street, Lowell, MA 01854. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 9, 2020.