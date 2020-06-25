Elizabeth A. "Bette" Carey
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lifelong Tewksbury Resident

TEWKSBURY: Elizabeth A. "Bette" (Ryan) Carey, age 81, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her adoring family, on Monday, June 15, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of 57 years to Robert E. Carey, who passed away on April 29, 2018.

Born in Lowell on October 8, 1938, she was the daughter of the late James F. Ryan and the late Margaret E. (Purdy) Ryan.

Bette attended Tewksbury schools, and graduated from Tewksbury High School in 1956.

Following her marriage on September 24, 1960, Bette dedicated her life to her husband and raising their four children.

She was a member of the Tewksbury Interfaith Choir and Couples Club for many years. She enjoyed Bingo, visiting the casino and a cup of tea with all.

Family and friends will remember her sunny disposition, wise counsel, enjoyment of bird watching, infinite love of her grandchildren (for whom she held weekly dinners), and her wicked sense of humor.

Bette is survived by her children, Mark R. Carey and his wife Kim (Litchfield, NH), Roberta Carey Gammon and her husband David Gammon II (Nashua, NH), and Patricia Carey and her partner Michael Aronov (Longboat Key, FL). She was pre-deceased by her son Kevin R. Carey on June 3, 2017. She leaves eight grandchildren, Katie Wendlandt and her husband Chris (Litchfield, NH), Scott R. Carey (Litchfield, NH), Cameron Carey (Tewksbury, MA), Tyler and Talon Carey (Dracut, MA), Kashka Gammon, Kaleigh Gammon and David Gammon III (Nashua, NH); one great grandson, Luke Wendlandt (Litchfield, NH). She also leaves her wonderful sisters and brothers-in-law, and countless nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Bette was the sister of the late Marion Hanson, James, Thomas, Frederick, and John Ryan.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service celebrating Bette's life will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make a donation in her memory to:

The Warren R. Carey Scholarship Fund, Inc.

50 Langley Lane, Tewksbury, MA. 01876 (old school send a check)

or

American Cancer Society

PO Box 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 73123

http://main.acsevents.org/goto/BetteCarey

For either, please note "in memory of Bette Carey."

Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com



View the online memorial for Elizabeth A. "Bette" Carey

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved