TEWKSBURY: Elizabeth A. "Bette" (Ryan) Carey, age 81, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her adoring family, on Monday, June 15, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of 57 years to Robert E. Carey, who passed away on April 29, 2018.
Born in Lowell on October 8, 1938, she was the daughter of the late James F. Ryan and the late Margaret E. (Purdy) Ryan.
Bette attended Tewksbury schools, and graduated from Tewksbury High School in 1956.
Following her marriage on September 24, 1960, Bette dedicated her life to her husband and raising their four children.
She was a member of the Tewksbury Interfaith Choir and Couples Club for many years. She enjoyed Bingo, visiting the casino and a cup of tea with all.
Family and friends will remember her sunny disposition, wise counsel, enjoyment of bird watching, infinite love of her grandchildren (for whom she held weekly dinners), and her wicked sense of humor.
Bette is survived by her children, Mark R. Carey and his wife Kim (Litchfield, NH), Roberta Carey Gammon and her husband David Gammon II (Nashua, NH), and Patricia Carey and her partner Michael Aronov (Longboat Key, FL). She was pre-deceased by her son Kevin R. Carey on June 3, 2017. She leaves eight grandchildren, Katie Wendlandt and her husband Chris (Litchfield, NH), Scott R. Carey (Litchfield, NH), Cameron Carey (Tewksbury, MA), Tyler and Talon Carey (Dracut, MA), Kashka Gammon, Kaleigh Gammon and David Gammon III (Nashua, NH); one great grandson, Luke Wendlandt (Litchfield, NH). She also leaves her wonderful sisters and brothers-in-law, and countless nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Bette was the sister of the late Marion Hanson, James, Thomas, Frederick, and John Ryan.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service celebrating Bette's life will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make a donation in her memory to:
The Warren R. Carey Scholarship Fund, Inc.
50 Langley Lane, Tewksbury, MA. 01876 (old school send a check)
or
American Cancer Society
PO Box 22478
Oklahoma City, OK 73123
http://main.acsevents.org/goto/BetteCarey
For either, please note "in memory of Bette Carey."
Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 25, 2020.