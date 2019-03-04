Elizabeth A. (Powling) Curtis

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend;



Elizabeth A. (Powling) Curtis, 87, a member of a widely known Lowell family, died early Saturday morning March 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Deerfield, Massachusetts, January 20, 1932, a daughter of the late Robert L. and the late Ella A. (Scott) Powling, she attended South Deerfield schools and was a graduate of South Deerfield High School.



Elizabeth was all about her family, especially being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, reading and long car rides.



She is survived by five daughters Joanne Curtis of Nashua, NH, Jean LaMarche of Lowell, Arlene Curtis of Nashua, NH, Ruthann Santiago and her husband Jose of Providence, RI and Heidi Curtis of Lowell; three sons James Powling and his wife Elaine, William Curtis and Edward Curtis all of Lowell; 25 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; two brothers Blondie Powling and BoBo Powling both of Springfield, MA; and many nieces and nephews.



Elizabeth was the mother of the late Roberta Jean Powling.



CURTIS - Relatives and friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST., at Fletcher from 4 to 7 PM, Tuesday with her Funeral Service to be held in the Funeral Home at 6:30 PM.