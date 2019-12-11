|
Chelmsford
Elizabeth A. (Deveau) Hauser-Strom, age 81, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019. She spent the last two weeks surrounded by her loving children, and family. She was the beloved wife of the late William Hauser (28 years), and the late John Strom (8 years). She was born in Waltham, MA on May 17, 1938, daughter of the late Simon and Louise (Porrier) Deveau. Betty grew up in Waltham and the Lexington area where she attended St. Mary's Catholic high school. She made many life-long friends (the girls from Waltham). Bill and Betty settled in Chelmsford in 1961 where she raised her family and spent the remainder of her life. Betty was an active member of the Chelmsford Golf Country Club for many years. She also enjoyed bowling, shopping, casinos, puzzles and family & friend get-togethers. She enjoyed happy times traveling far-and-wide with her family. Her proudest achievement was raising her family of five children; William Jr. and his wife BettyAnn, their three children of Chelmsford (in the family home), Stephen and his late wife Joan of Merrimack NH, and five children, Elizabeth Hauser of Pembroke Pines, FL, her two children, Douglas Hauser of Nashua NH, his former wife, Michele, their three children, and Karen Hauser and her spouse Sue Laskovsky of Wells, ME. Betty was very proud of her extra-large extended family of thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Betty is survived by her brother, Donald Deveau and predeceased by her siblings, Jean Jefferson, Charlie Deveau, Tillie Brinton, and Lee Deveau. She also leaves many loving brothers & sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation will be held on Friday from 10am to 12pm
Her Memorial Service will follow at 12 pm. at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 11, 2019