Longtime Tewksbury Resident
TEWKSBURY: Elizabeth A. (McComiskey) Johnson, age 86, a resident of Tewksbury for over 55 years, previously of Billerica, passed away at the Blaire House on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of 61 years to Edward Johnson, who passed away on September 19, 2012.
Born in Newton on December 20, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth McComiskey and the late Jeanette (Houde) McComiskey.
Elizabeth was raised in the Bedford and Lexington area, and attended Lexington schools.
Following her marriage, she dedicated her life to caring for her home and raising her family.
She enjoyed many activities especially family trips to Hershey Park, and Lincoln, NH, knitting, and sewing.
Elizabeth was the mother of Edward P. Johnson and his wife Karen of Tewksbury, Richard Johnson of Chelmsford, Cheryl Ashmore of Dover, NH, Gary Johnson of Haverhill, Susan D. Gilbert and her husband Lawrence of Tewksbury, Eric M. Johnson of Leominster, and the late Thomas K. Johnson. She leaves thirteen grandchildren, Kimberly Marchand, Melissa, Teresa, Nicole, and Keith Johnson, Laura Brow, Julie Marcotte, Daniel, Emily, and Brian Johnson, Sarah Geoffroy, Katherine Gilbert, and Christopher Johnson; eleven great grandchildren, Jonathan and Jared Marchand, Joshua Carvalho, Thomas O'Donnell, Garrett Houser, Hunter Johnson, Connor and Nora Brow, Olivia, Logan and Stella Marcotte.
A private Funeral Mass for Elizabeth to be celebrated at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Tewksbury, followed by interment at Tewksbury Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the Tewksbury Food Pantry, 999 Whipple Road, Tewksbury, MA 01876. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com
View the online memorial for Elizabeth A. Johnson
Published in Lowell Sun on May 27, 2020.