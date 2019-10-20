|
|
Retired Registered Nurse
LOWELL
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Laffey, age 73, of Lowell, former longtime resident of Mission Hill in Boston, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Oct. 14, 2019.
She was born in Malden, MA on Dec. 18, 1945, daughter of the late Gerald and Margaret (Ryan) Laffey.
Betty was a graduate of Keith Hall in Lowell. She received her L.P.N. certification in Tewksbury, followed by her R.N. licensure at Laboure Nursing School in Boston. She proudly worked as a Registered Nurse in Boston City Hospitals and Visiting Nurse Associations for many years up until her retirement.
Elizabeth enjoyed a life filled with culture, academics, politics, movies and music. She was a strong woman that left an imprint on the world and will be missed by all those who knew her.
She is survived by her brother and best-friend, Patrick Laffey and his wife Terry of Lowell, also her brother, Gerald Laffey and his wife Linda, of Melrose; a special niece & nephew whom she considered her own, Jessica Michaud and her husband John of Dracut; her godson, Michael Laffey and his wife Samantha of Lowell; also survived by many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many dear friends. The family would like to acknowledge the exceptional care given to Betty by her caregivers including Myrti and her daughter.
Laffey
Relatives & Friends are invited to Betty's Life Celebration on Monday Oct. 21, 2019 from 3-6 PM at the M.R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA 01854. A prayer service will conclude visitation. Interment will be private at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford at a later date. IN LIEU Of FLOWERS, donations in her memory can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston Jimmy Fund www.DFCI.org. Please see online memorial at www.LaurinFuneralHome.com.
View the online memorial for Elizabeth "Betty" Laffey, 73
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 20, 2019