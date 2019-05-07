|
longtime Chelmsford resident; 93 CHELMSFORD CHELMSFORD- Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Laurito) Mancuso, 93, a longtime Chelmsford resident passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She is the beloved wife of Ciro "Cy" Mancuso with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.
Betty was born in Hartford, CT on January 17, 1926 and was a daughter of the late James and Lucy (Bonaiuto) Laurito.
Betty was raised in Hartford and graduated Hartford High School in 1944, later working for the State of Connecticut for the Highway Department through WW2. Betty and Cy met on Cape Cod in 1954. They were married in 1956 and relocated to Watertown, MA, later settling in Chelmsford in 1962. Here, she worked as a teacher's aide and homemaker raising her family.
She made many friends in Chelmsford, especially those that she worked with in the Chelmsford Schools and those she met after joining the Garden Club. Betty had a particular group of close-knit friends that would get together for lunch every week. They called themselves the Tuesday Girls.
She loved to cook for her family and always enjoyed having everyone together at the dinner table. Dinner was served at 6 pm in the Mancuso home, a homemade meal for her family every night. Betty didn't care about possessions, jewelry and fancy cars as her family came first and she would sacrifice everything for them. She did a cross word puzzle every morning saying it kick started her brain.
She was part of the Greatest generation; some say the quiet generation.
Betty's favorite music was from the big band era like Goodman & Dorsey and her favorite crooner was Frank Sinatra. She knew all the actor's names, spouses and siblings of that time and her favorite actor was Bill Holden.
In addition to her loving husband Cy, Betty leaves her cherished children; Steven and Gwen Mancuso of Chester, VT, and Andrew and Linda of Chelmsford, her grandchildren; Jacqueline Mancuso of Dracut, Jessica Mancuso of Dracut, Michael Mancuso of Portland, ME and Nicole Mancuso of Springfield, VT, her great-grandchildren; Braeden and Melodee and her sister Dolores Laurito of Rocky Hill, CT, and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her dear friend Pat. Sadly she is predeceased by her son Frank Mancuso and her brother Jerry Laurito. Mancuso Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 8, 2019 from 11:30 until 1:30 PM in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. For condolences or directions, please visit www.chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 7, 2019