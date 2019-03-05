Elizabeth A. (Dempsey) St. Peter

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law



Elizabeth A. (Dempsey) St. Peter, 80, of Rye, New Hampshire, but formerly of Lowell, MA and Ormond Beach FL, passed away Friday March 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.



She was the beloved wife for over 61 years of Ronald F. St. Peter, Sr., who survives her.



Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, March 20, 1938, a daughter of the late William F. and the late Helen (Dowling) Dempsey, she attended St. Peter's Grammar school and was a graduate of Keith Hall Class of 1956.



Prior to her retirement, Elizabeth was an administrative assistant in the Music Department at U/Mass Lowell. Previously she was a dental receptionist for Dr. John P. Mahoney.



Elizabeth's greatest joy was spending time with her family.



Besides her husband, she is survived by three daughters Susan H. Canelas and her husband Robert of Dracut, Jane E. Potvin and her husband Gary of Hampton, NH and Laurie A. Donahue of Hampton, NH; a son Ronald F. St. Peter, Jr. and his wife Dianne of Nashua, NH; eight grandchildren Shaun Gray, Erin Tuleja, Jessica Ferris, Kaitlin St. Peter, Julia Potvin, Jacquelyn Potvin, Ronald F. St. Peter, III and Allison Donahue; six great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-laws Margaret St. Peter, Beverly Wiley, Mary Baker and Dorothy St. Peter; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.



She was also predeceased by her grandson Shane Potvin; her brother William J. Dempsey and his wife Constance Dempsey; also predeceased by brother-in-laws, John B. St. Peter and Gerald R. St. Peter.



ST. PETER - Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 4 to 8 P.M. Wednesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Thursday morning at ST. MARGARET CHURCH at 10 o'clock followed by her burial at St. Patrick Cemetery.



E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the ., 460 Totten Pond Rd., Suite 400, Waltham, MA, 02451. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.