Elizabeth A. (Dempsey) St. Peter of Rye, NH, formerly of Lowell and Ormond Beach, FL.
In Portsmouth, NH, March 1, 2019, at Portsmouth Hospital, Elizabeth A. (Dempsey) St. Peter, 80, of Rye, NH, formerly of Lowell and Ormond Beach, FL, beloved wife of Ronald F. St. Peter. Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 4 to 8 P.M. Wednesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Thursday morning at ST. MARGARET CHURCH at 10 o'clock followed by her burial at St. Patrick Cemetery.
E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the ., 460 Totten Pond Rd., Suite 400, Waltham, MA, 02451. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 6, 2019