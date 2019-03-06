Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. MARGARET CHURCH
Elizabeth A. (Dempsey) St. Peter

Elizabeth A. (Dempsey) St. Peter Obituary
Elizabeth A. (Dempsey) St. Peter of Rye, NH, formerly of Lowell and Ormond Beach, FL.

In Portsmouth, NH, March 1, 2019, at Portsmouth Hospital, Elizabeth A. (Dempsey) St. Peter, 80, of Rye, NH, formerly of Lowell and Ormond Beach, FL, beloved wife of Ronald F. St. Peter. Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 4 to 8 P.M. Wednesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Thursday morning at ST. MARGARET CHURCH at 10 o'clock followed by her burial at St. Patrick Cemetery.

E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the ., 460 Totten Pond Rd., Suite 400, Waltham, MA, 02451.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 6, 2019
