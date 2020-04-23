Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Elizabeth A. "Betty" West

Elizabeth A. "Betty" West Obituary
TEWKSBURY

Betty (Bruno) West, age 90, passed peacefully at home on April 21, 2020. Beloved wife for 60 years of Robert P. "Bob" West of Tewksbury; daughter of the late Agesilao and Alice (White) Bruno; mother of Michael West of S. Sutton, NH; Robert A. West of Londonderry, NH; David (and his wife Rose) West of Nashua, NH; Daniel West of Tewksbury, MA; James (and his wife Lori) West of Sanford, NC; and William West of Tewksbury, MA; grandmother of the late Steven M. West of Wilmington, MA.

Arrangements

She will be buried at the National Cemetery on Cape Cod. All memorial celebrations will be held on a later date. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the West family. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 23, 2020
