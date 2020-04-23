|
TEWKSBURY
Betty (Bruno) West, age 90, passed peacefully at home on April 21, 2020. Beloved wife for 60 years of Robert P. "Bob" West of Tewksbury; daughter of the late Agesilao and Alice (White) Bruno; mother of Michael West of S. Sutton, NH; Robert A. West of Londonderry, NH; David (and his wife Rose) West of Nashua, NH; Daniel West of Tewksbury, MA; James (and his wife Lori) West of Sanford, NC; and William West of Tewksbury, MA; grandmother of the late Steven M. West of Wilmington, MA.
Arrangements
She will be buried at the National Cemetery on Cape Cod. All memorial celebrations will be held on a later date. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the West family. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 23, 2020