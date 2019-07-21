|
Elizabeth Claire (Cooper) Day-Lewis, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, MA passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Claire was the beloved wife of Wesley Day-Lewis, with whom she enjoyed 39 years of marriage, and cherished mother to Ian and Ashley.
Claire was born in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, England on June 11, 1948 and was a daughter of the late Tom and Margaret (Battye) Cooper. In Claire's early years she spent many summers with her Aunt, Uncle and cousins traveling throughout Europe. Brave and independent, traits she instilled in her children, Claire jumped across the pond on her own to live in America at the young age of 18. Despite obtaining her citizenship, Claire wore her British pride openly, and kept to her roots by playing tennis throughout her life and enjoying a spot of tea nightly. She always enjoyed returning to the British Isles to see her family. Claire made many lifelong friendships in America, including her love, Wesley Day-Lewis. The two spent many years traveling together enjoying the unique sights and cultures they encountered.
Claire and Wesley had two beautiful children, Ian and Ashley, and all four continued the love of traveling together. Claire was forever supportive and loving toward her children. She would go to any length to give them the opportunity to succeed and passed on some of her most recognizable traits through lessons on being kind, loving, and strong-willed. Claire also enjoyed being by the seaside, reading a good book, sudoku, cheering for her New England sports teams and always looking her best. Claire at all times portrayed elegance, strength, happiness, kindness and a genuine concern for others.
She will be deeply missed by her immediate family, her grandchildren, her sister Rosamund Walker, cousins, nieces and nephews and all of her friends.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30am at Evangelical Congregational Church of Tyngsboro, 23 Kendall Road Tyngsboro, MA. Interment will be held privately. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made in Claire's name to , 75 Sylvan Street Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 21, 2019