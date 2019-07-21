Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Evangelical Congregational Church of Tyngsboro
23 Kendall Road
Tyngsboro, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Day-Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Claire Day-Lewis


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Claire Day-Lewis Obituary
longtime resident of Chelmsford, MA

CHELMSFORD

Elizabeth Claire (Cooper) Day-Lewis, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, MA passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Claire was the beloved wife of Wesley Day-Lewis, with whom she enjoyed 39 years of marriage, and cherished mother to Ian and Ashley.

Claire was born in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, England on June 11, 1948 and was a daughter of the late Tom and Margaret (Battye) Cooper. In Claire's early years she spent many summers with her Aunt, Uncle and cousins traveling throughout Europe. Brave and independent, traits she instilled in her children, Claire jumped across the pond on her own to live in America at the young age of 18. Despite obtaining her citizenship, Claire wore her British pride openly, and kept to her roots by playing tennis throughout her life and enjoying a spot of tea nightly. She always enjoyed returning to the British Isles to see her family. Claire made many lifelong friendships in America, including her love, Wesley Day-Lewis. The two spent many years traveling together enjoying the unique sights and cultures they encountered.

Claire and Wesley had two beautiful children, Ian and Ashley, and all four continued the love of traveling together. Claire was forever supportive and loving toward her children. She would go to any length to give them the opportunity to succeed and passed on some of her most recognizable traits through lessons on being kind, loving, and strong-willed. Claire also enjoyed being by the seaside, reading a good book, sudoku, cheering for her New England sports teams and always looking her best. Claire at all times portrayed elegance, strength, happiness, kindness and a genuine concern for others.

She will be deeply missed by her immediate family, her grandchildren, her sister Rosamund Walker, cousins, nieces and nephews and all of her friends.

Day-Lewis

It being her wish, calling hours have been omitted. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30am at Evangelical Congregational Church of Tyngsboro, 23 Kendall Road Tyngsboro, MA. Interment will be held privately. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made in Claire's name to , 75 Sylvan Street Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street Chelmsford, MA. For online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM.



View the online memorial for Elizabeth Claire Day-Lewis
Published in Lowell Sun on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now