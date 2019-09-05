Lowell Sun Obituaries
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Elizabeth D. Lothian
of Derry, NH, formerly of Wilmington, Lowell and Dracut

Elizabeth D. (Boyle) "Betty" Lothian, age 82, of Derry, NH, formerly a long-time resident of Wilmington, Lowell and Dracut, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 3, 2019.

Betty was the devoted mother of Debbie Marks & husband Randy of Rock Hill, SC, Patti Torres & husband Tom of Derry, NH, Tom Lothian & wife Joyce of Northwood, NH and Jay Lothian & wife Felicia of North Andover, MA. Loving "Grammie" of Benjamin & Zachary Craig, Alison & Jeslyn Barbush who were her "special caretakers", Phillip Jr. & Hannah Torres, Jessica Lothian, Joshua Lothian & wife Amanda, Eliscia & Patrick Lothian, "Gigi" of Lailah, Teghan and Eliana Mae. Cherished daughter of the late Thomas A. and Dorothy (Lloyd) Boyle, dear sister of Marilyn Brisbois & her late husband Gerald of Florida and Martha Sullivan & her late husband Chester of Tewksbury. Betty is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, MA, on Sunday, September 8th for Visitation from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name may be made to MSPCA, Nevins Farm or to a Hospice of your Choice.

Betty was a beloved ER nurse at St. Joe's Hospital in Lowell for over 20 years. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 5, 2019
