I am so sorry to hear of you mothers passing. My mother, Connie Miranda was Betty's Roommate. I will miss her smile and playing UNO with my mom and Betty. I know my mom will dearly miss her, as will the rest of our family. My condolences to your family, such a horrible time.
Cathy Miranda
of Groton; 91
Elizabeth F. (Eaton) Fowler of Groton passed away peacefully on Saturday May 9, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. She was 91 years of age.
Betty was the loving wife of the late John R. Fowler for over 65 years. Betty and John were avid travelers and spent many years traveling with the Air Force through many different military bases in Europe, Asia and the US. They were very proud of their service to our country.
She leaves behind her two step sons; Robert A. Fowler and his wife June of Tewksbury and Barry D. Fowler and his Dorothy of N. Palm Beach, FL. She also leaves behind 10 wonderful grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her loving family on the South Shore.
Betty's family will gather for a graveside service on Thursday May 14, 2020 at 12:00 pm in the Groton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements under the care of the Badger Funeral Home, Groton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 12, 2020.