CHELMSFORD
Elizabeth (Brisbois) Grasso, 75, A resident of Chelmsford for over 40 years, died Sunday May 17, 2020 of COVID-19 complications while also suffering from Alzheimer's. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis A. Grasso. Elizabeth was a resident of the Carleton-Willard Village Community in Bedford, MA for almost 3 years. Originally from Somerville, MA, Elizabeth grew up in Wilmington, MA with her late mother, step-father and siblings. She graduated from Wilmington High School with honors in 1962 and was inducted into Wilmington High School's National Honors Society. She married the love of her life in 1967 until his passing in 1996. Elizabeth worked at AFCO Industries where she met her late husband and then took time off to raise her children. After returning to work, she spent several years working at Merck Medco in Wilmington and ended her working career at Walgreens in Chelmsford. Elizabeth loved spending time with family and friends. She had a love for dogs, music and dancing and carried that through her journey with dementia. She is survived by her two daughters Christine Rodriguez and her husband Scott of Huntington Beach, CA and Laura Feeney and her husband Daniel of Merrimack, NH; step-son Louis Grasso and wife Cheryl of Methuen, MA and step-daughter Maria Grasso and fiancé Leo Connors of Nashua, NH; sister Dorothy Skelton of Burlington, MA and brother Ralph Decker of Wilmington, MA; sister-in-law Mary Cubelli and her husband Angelo of Methuen, MA. She was the beloved grandmother of 4 granddaughters, 5 step grandchildren and 7 step great grandchildren. Elizabeth is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. Due to the current situation, funeral services will be private and a memorial service and celebration will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations in honor of Elizabeth, be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011 Washington DC 20090-6011 or www.alzmass.org. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online guestbook, please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Elizabeth (Brisbois) Grasso
Published in Lowell Sun on May 24, 2020.