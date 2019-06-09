|
|
a lifelong Lowell resident
LOWELL
Elizabeth 'Betty' (Harrington) Guthrie, a lifelong Lowell resident, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. For fifty five years, she was the beloved wife of the late James J. Guthrie who died in 2009.
A daughter of the late William Harrington and the late Elizabeth A. (Lavary) Harrington, Betty was born in Lowell and was raised in the Centralville Section of the City. She attended local schools, graduating from Keith Hall. After her marriage, she made her home in the Highlands Section of the City, and was a communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Church since 1957.
Her survivors include her children, Mary Ellen Clarke, William Guthrie, Joseph Guthrie, Terrence Guthrie, and Robert Guthrie; her eleven grandchildren; her many great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews. She was a sister of the late Mary Pickering, the late Mildred McNamara, the late Katherine McDonough, and the late George Harrington.
Guthrie
ON TUESDAY MORNING, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER FUNERAL MASS AT ST. MARGARET OF SCOTLAND CHURCH, 374 STEVENS ST., LOWELL AT 10 AM. BURIAL WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY AT ST. MARY CEMETERY.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 9, 2019