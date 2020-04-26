|
Nashua, NH
Elizabeth H. "Betty" Wong (Carlevale), 74, recently of Nashua and former longtime resident of Chelmsford, MA, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 at Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH. She was the beloved wife of the late Don R. Wong, Sr. who passed away in 2011 just prior to their 50th wedding anniversary. She was born in Boston, MA on June 8, 1945 as was the daughter of the late Salvator Carlevale and Margaret V. (Lombardi) Carlevale. Betty was raised in the Hyde Park section of Boston and graduated from Hyde Park High School. She and her husband moved to Chelmsford in 1971 where they raised their family together. She enjoyed camping, country line dancing with her husband, crocheting, playing bingo, spending time on Cape Cod, and enjoying a nice glass of red wine. She is survived by her children; Don R. Wong, Jr. and his wife Melissa of Hudson, NH, Michele Spaid and her husband Stan of LaJose, PA, Kim A. Fauvel and her husband Jean-Paul of Hudson, NH, and Anthony P. Wong and his wife Frankie of Murfreesboro, TN. She also leaves 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, her siblings; Richard Carlevale and his wife Joanne of Norton, MA, Francis Carlevale and his wife Sheri of Avon, MA, Ralph Carlevale of Milton, Diane Rampino and her husband Louis of Canton, MA, and Marianne and her husband Hale of Chester, OK. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, Funeral Services will be announced at a future date. Memorial donations may be made in Betty's name to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 South Franklin St., New Ulm, MN 56073 or lcfamerica.org. Arrangements entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 26, 2020