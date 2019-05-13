|
of Lowell LOWELL Mrs. Elizabeth (Zaharias) Hapsis, 80, passed away on Friday May 10th at Lowell General Hospital with her loving family by her side.
She was born on April 14, 1939 in Kastraki, Greece a daughter of the late Konstantinos and Maria (Papaioannou) Zaharias. Loving wife of fifty-four years to the late George Hapsis who passed on November 22, 2015.
Elizabeth came to the United States in 1966 with her family settling in Lowell. She worked as a seamstress for Solomon Dress Co. in Lowell for many years. But spent most of her time caring, loving and raising her family.
She was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell.
Elizabeth is survived by her son Apostolos Hapsis and his wife Julissa, a daughter, Georgia Kanakarakis and her husband Nick, two sisters, Victoria Lambos and her husband Elias, and Catherine Papachristos; three grandchildren, Georgios Kanakarakis and his wife Aspasia, Carleigh Hapsis and Gabriela Pineda, and many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister to the late Paraskeve Arseniou, Eleni Karamousianis, Sotirios and Stephos Zaharias. HAPSIS Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St. Lowell on Wednesday morning, May 15th from 8:30 am to 10:30am. Her Funeral Service will follow with a service at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell at 11:00am. Interment will be in Westlawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, Scott Laurin and M. Richard Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com?.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 13, 2019