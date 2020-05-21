longtime resident of Dracut; 77
Elizabeth J. "Betty" (Mullen) Bernat, 77, a longtime resident of Dracut, passed away on May 14, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. She was married to the late Dwain W. Bernat, who passed away in 1996.
Elizabeth was born on May 18, 1942 in Lowell. She was the daughter of the late Annie Theresa (Decker)(Mullen) Coulter and the late Leo T. Mullen. She graduated from Lowell High School in 1959.
She worked at Raytheon in Andover in her earlier years. Betty enjoyed Bingo and was very talented at floral arrangements and crafts.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and John DeFreitas of Lowell, her step sister M. Judith Barber of Dracut, her niece and godchild, Marjorie Thibodeau, nephews Gregory Dillon and William Dillon all of Dracut, and James Dillon of Lowell, as well as many other nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her lifelong friend, Elinor Rafferty of Nashua, who was a devoted friend and caregiver to Betty.
Betty was predeceased by her sister, Ellen "Sis" Dillon, of Dracut, who passed away in 2011.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately. Her burial will take place in Richardson Cemetery. To leave an online condolence on message please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut FuneralHome"
Published in Lowell Sun on May 21, 2020.