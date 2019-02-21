Elizabeth Krikorian Schiripo

formerly of Dracut; 95



Elizabeth Krikorian Schiripo, 95, formerly of Dracut, peacefully entered the presence of her Savior on Tuesday, February 19that Salemhaven Long Term Care in Salem, NH. She was the beloved wife of Anthony (Tony) Schiripo, who passed away in November of 1996.



Liz was born and raised in Lowell, the daughter of the late Peter and Helen (Bakridjian) Krikorian. She was a graduate of Lowell High School, and Concord State Hospital School of Nursing in Concord, NH. After graduating, Liz became a "traveling" nurse, in New Hampshire, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois and California. Upon her return to Lowell, she assumed the family business, Cadet Cleaners in Lowell, then moved the business to Dracut in the late 60's. She remained active in the business until her retirement.



Family was Liz's greatest joy and she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She would often recount how blessed she was to have a family that she loved and loved her. She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Proulx and her husband Norman of Dracut; Lisa Sparkman and her husband Jon of Pelham, NH; Paula Skinner and her husband John of Hudson, NH. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stephen (Kelley) Proulx, Jason (Michelle) Proulx, Anthony Schiripo, Alexander (Amy) Schiripo, Jonathan (Michelle) Schiripo, Zachary (Kate) Sparkman, Lauren (Michael) VerWay, David Skinner, Joshua Sparkman, Philip Skinner, Kaeleigh Sparkman, Matthew Skinner and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Anthony (Tony) Schiripo, Jr.



SCHIRIPO - Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, February 22nd, from 4-7 pm at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut. A memorial service for Liz will be held on Saturday, February 23rd, at 10 am at Grace Bible Church, 517 Methuen Street in Dracut. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Liz's name to: Hudson Senior Center, 19 Kimball Hill Road, Hudson, NH 03051 or Salemhaven Activity Department, 23 Geremonty Drive, Salem, NH 03079. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home". Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary