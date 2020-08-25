1/1
Elizabeth (Chase) Lienhard
Groton

Elizabeth (Chase) Lienhard, 57, a longtime resident of Groton passed away on August 20, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Todd Lienhard.

Survived by her children; Katie, Maggie and Sam. Further survived by her siblings; Martha and Bill Gibson, Nancy and Rob Ryan, Stephen and his partner Joe Melohusky, and Jennifer Wuerthner as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother, Rob Chase.

All family and friends are welcome to gather to honor and remember Liz for a period of Life Celebration from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday August 26, 2020 in the Badger Funeral Home, 45 School Street, Groton. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, funeral services will be private, but livestreaming will be available. A link will be posted on the funeral home website on Thursday morning.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Massachusetts General Cancer Center at giving.massgeneral.org/cancer

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Groton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Elizabeth (Chase) Lienhard


Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Badger Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Badger Funeral Home
45 School St
Groton, MA 01450
(978) 448-6782
August 24, 2020
Linda Laszecki
