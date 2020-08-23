Cary, NC
Elizabeth Mary "Liz" Scanlon, known for her empathy and thoughtfulness, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Cary, North Carolina following a second occurrence of breast cancer. She was lovingly surrounded by family at the time of her death.
She was born April 8, 1950 to Eugene and Elizabeth (Kane) Coffey in New York, New York. She was raised alongside her older brother, Gene, in the Bronx. Her father died when she was a girl, and the Coffeys relied on a close-knit group of Irish emigrant aunts, uncles and cousins who lived in their neighborhood.
A hard-working student, Liz graduated from St. Jean Baptiste High School, an all-girls Catholic school in New York City. She went on to graduate twice from Fordham University, where she completed a B.A. in English in 1971 and a master's degree in education in 1974.
She married Gerald F. "Gerry" Scanlon on June 22, 1974. They welcomed two sons, Kevin and Sean. Traveling to Irish festivals throughout the northeast was a highlight of Scanlon summers. One of the family's favorite memories took place at a campground in Maine, where she and Kevin won the parent-child free throw contest. A trailblazer, she was the only mother in the competition!
Liz worked as a teacher and began her career at William H. Taft High School in the Bronx. After moving to Massachusetts, she taught at Dracut High School and, later, the Greater Lowell Regional Vocational Technical Institute, where she worked for 30 years. One of her favorite parts of education was camaraderie. She was part of a Dracut teachers' supper club that met monthly for more than three decades.
She enjoyed being outdoors, where she could be found playing golf with a Lowell teachers' golf league. Liz spent time gardening, and took daily, long walks in her family's longtime hometown of Chelmsford, Massachusetts. She walked so many miles that it was common for her sons to hear from friends that they spotted her on her route.
A hard day's work was an important part of life for Liz, and she made sure her sons experienced the same. She shared with them her love of Irish music, which was often playing inside their home. Her favorite things were often the simple things – an episode of Jeopardy in the evening, her sons' sporting events, a cup of Dunkin Donuts coffee and enjoying the music at Mass.
As a grandmother, she never tired of board games, band concerts, dance shows, card games and, of course, shooting baskets. (After all, she was the campground champ!) She was known to countdown the days until she could see her grandkids, and she loved volunteering in their classrooms. Family meant everything to Liz.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Gerald Francis Scanlon.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin Eugene Scanlon (wife Shelley Duncan Scanlon) of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Sean Patrick Scanlon (wife Caitlin Phelps Scanlon) of Alameda, California. She's also survived by the grandchildren she cheered for and loved deeply: Noah, Mary Frances, William and Sage; and her brother Eugene Coffey (wife Mary Farrington) of Johns Island, South Carolina. She also loved keeping-up with the activities of her nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held for both Elizabeth and Gerald at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Raleigh, NC at 10am on August 28, 2020. The service will be live-streamed and recorded. A link can be provided upon request to the family.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Elizabeth M. Coffey Scanlon '68 Memorial Scholarship online at stjean.org/give/
. Please indicate Elizabeth Scanlon in the box below the instructions. Alternatively, checks may be mailed to: St. Jean Baptiste High School, Office of Advancement, 173 East 75th Street, New York, NY 10021, Please indicate "Elizabeth Scanlon" in the memo line. View the online memorial for Elizabeth Mary "Liz" Scanlon