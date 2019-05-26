|
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, great-grandmother and friend PELHAM, NH Ella J. (Avellar) Gordon, 93, of Pelham, NH (formerly of Tewksbury, Massachusetts) passed away peacefully Monday evening May 20, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife for 73 years to her late husband Anthony J. "Tony" Gordon, Sr. who died October 12, 2018. Ella is survived by her six children; Anthony J. Gordon, Jr. and his partner Robin Merrill of Pelham, NH, Diane E. Castellano of Croydon, NH, Robert G. Gordon of Dracut, John B. Gordon of Tyngsborough, Lisa M. Fregeolle and her husband Richard of Pelham, NH and Mary E. Bond and her husband Brian of Dracut; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Born in East Boston, Massachusetts, August 26, 1925, a daughter of the late John F. and the late Marie (Lewis) Avellar, Jr., she attended East Boston schools and was a graduate of East Boston High School. Ella was a bookkeeper for North East Refrigeration Distribution Company for several years until her retirement. A proud mother of six, Ella was very religious and prayed every day. An avid reader she also enjoyed cooking and shopping. An active volunteer and member at the Senior Center in Laconia, NH, Ella enjoyed spending time with Tony at their home on Lake Opechee in Laconia but her true passion and greatest joy was being with her loving family of four generations. Gordon Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM, NH Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 4 to 7 P.M. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM, NH Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 10 'clock. Burial will follow at the New Hampshire Veteran's Cemetery in Boscowan, NH. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Humane Society of the U.S., 1255 23rd St. NW, Suite 450, Washington DC 20037. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 26, 2019