Ella J. (Avellar) Gordon
of Pelham, NH
formerly of Tewksbury, MA
In Pelham, NH, May 20, 2019, Ella J. (Avellar) Gordon, 93, of Pelham, NH and formerly of Tewksbury, MA, beloved wife of the late Anthony J. "Tony" Gordon, Sr.
Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM, NH Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 4 to 7 P.M. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM, NH Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 10 'clock. Burial will follow at the New Hampshire Veteran's Cemetery in Boscowan, NH. E- condolences/ directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Humane Society of the U.S, 1255 23rd St. NW, Suite 450, Washington DC 20037. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 27, 2019