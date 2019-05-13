|
|
Ellen Beardslee Mellen
Of Chelmsford and Gloucester, age 89, passed away on May 5, 2019. A member of the Wellesley College class of 1950, Ellen married Walter Roy Mellen on September 16, 1950. Together they lived in Roslyn, Long Island and Alfred, New York before settling in Chelmsford in 1959.
As a young mother Ellen found time to be an active volunteer in the community, working for the League of Women Voters and serving as a Girl Scout leader. She was also a Cub Scout den mother, and counted votes for the Town of Chelmsford at election time.
In 1974 she completed her MLS degree from Simmons College and began a career as a librarian in the Chelmsford school system, serving for many years as coordinator for the elementary school libraries. In 1987 she founded the Community Read In program in Chelmsford, which invites members of the community to read to elementary students and talk of how they use reading in their occupations.
Ellen served for over a decade as treasurer of the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church of Chelmsford. An avid quilter, she completed more than 100 in her lifetime, often creating her own unique designs. Her quilts continue to work their magic among a wide circle of family, friends, and church members. Ellen lived at her home in Chelmsford for almost 60 years, while spending time each summer on the banks of the Annisquam River in Gloucester, in a house originally purchased by her father.
In 2017 she moved to Gloucester. Until the last week of her life she continued to read voraciously, listen to recorded books and courses, and watch the birds and wildlife on the river.
Predeceased by her husband Roy in 2009, she will remain alive in the hearts and memories of her children, Barbara Mellen and husband Sam Howell, Sarah Mellen, John Mellen and wife Susan, Laura Mellen and husband Bruce McArdle, Steven Mellen, and five grandchildren, Ginger Howell, Rachel Mellen, Scott Mellen, Jessica McArdle, and Jake McArdle.
A memorial service will be held at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church of Chelmsford on Monday May 13th at 11:00 AM. Donations in her memory may be made to the The Trustees of Reservations, 200 High Street 4th Floor, Boston, MA 02110 or www.thetrustees.org/donate.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 13, 2019