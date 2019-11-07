Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Lowell, MA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 PM
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Diane Lloyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Diane Lloyd Obituary
Ellen Diane Lloyd

Ellen Diane Lloyd was born on December 23rd, at Ft. Hood in Killeen, Texas. She was one of four daughters born to the late Jimmie L. and Ann ( Demogenes) Lloyd.

Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Thursday November 7th from 4pm to 8pm. Her funeral will take place on Friday, November 8th at 9am at the Funeral Home to be followed by a service at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell at 10am. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in her memory to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 44 Princeton Blvd., Lowell, MA 01851 or to To Show We Care 15 Dale Avenue #836, Gloucester, MA 01931. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M.Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -