Boca Raton FL
Ellen Elizabeth (Lumbert) Tobin, 78 of Boca Raton, FL, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Hospice by the Sea in Boca Raton, FL. She was the beloved wife of Brendan Tobin with whom she spent the last 48 years.
She was born on August 25, 1942 and was a daughter of the late Edward A. Lumbert and the late Josephine V. (Donahue) Lumbert. Ellen received her education at the Academy of St. Joseph's High School in S. Berwick, ME, and Quincy Junior College, before graduating from Chandler School for Women in Boston.
Ellen lived in New England for many years, where she belonged to the YMCA of Lowell and the Immaculate Conception Church. She was employed as a Legal Assistant at Echo Morton in Acton for many years. She loved spending time in Florida, where she moved to in 2017.
In addition to her beloved husband, Brendan Tobin of Boca Raton, FL, she is survived by her cousins; and her in laws, Thomas Tobin and his wife, Elizabeth of Lowell, John Tobin and his wife, Kathleen of N. Reading, Miriam Carter and her husband, Barton of Boston, and Kevin Tobin and his wife, Patricia of Lowell; and many nieces and nephews.
While following social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask, you are welcome to attend Her Memorial Visitation on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2020, FROM 10 UNTIL 11 A.M. AT THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL, 978-452-6361. Her Funeral Mass and Burial will be held privately following the visitation. Please visit WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM
