Ellen McDermott

of Pepperell



Ellen McDermott, a longtime resident of Pepperell and most recently of Ayer, passed away on February 21, 2019 at Nashoba Park in Ayer. She was born on August 6, 1944 in Ayer, the daughter of the late Patrick and Catherine (Whalon) McDermott of Pepperell.



Ellen attended a number of schools in Middlesex County and earned a Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Boston University. She was a teacher in the Nashua, NH school system for more than twenty years. In 1989, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and was granted a medical retirement at the age of 44. Ellen bravely fought the onset of MS with courage and energy while slowly losing muscular control.



Ellen was an active member of the Democratic Party and supported local and state candidates for officer as well as attending numerous state conventions. Her interest in American History was a lifetime pursuit and she was an avid reader. She was fond of cats and was an avid fan of the Red Sox.



Ellen was proud of her Irish heritage and in 1980, toured Ireland and spent time in her great-grandparents home villages in Counties Claire and Waterford.



Pepperell was her residence until 2008, when her medical conditions dictated a move to Nashoba Park in Ayer. Ellen enjoyed her many friends and activities at Nashoba and was especially thankful for the care and friendship of its management and staff.



Ellen was predeceased by her parents Patrick and Catherine McDermott. She is survived by her cousin, Peter G. Whalon and his wife Rosalind of Kennebunkport, Maine and their son Paul Whalon and his wife Bethany of Litchfield, Maine.



McDERMOTT - Ellen, a longtime Pepperell resident. February 21, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Parish worshipping at St. Joseph Church, 28 Tarbell St. Pepperell, MA on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11 AM. Arrangements under the care of McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (RTE. 113) Pepperell, MA. To share a memory or to offer a condolence, please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary