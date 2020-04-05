|
Ellen (Beaulieu) Potvin
formerly of Lowell, MA; 75
Ellen (Beaulieu) Potvin, 75, of Davenport, Florida, formerly of Lowell, Massachusetts, died peacefully in her sleep on April 1, 2020, at her home in Davenport. Born December 9,1944, in Lowell, Massachusetts, she is predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Rita (Courtemarche) Beaulieu of Dracut, Massachusetts. Ellen was one of six children that included the late Henry Beaulieu, Phillip Beaulieu, and Cheryl Beaulieu. She is survived by her sister Charlene Bourque of Dracut, Massachusetts and her brother Charles Beaulieu.
Ellen was a homemaker in Lowell, Massachusetts before retiring to Florida to live with her daughter. She raised two children in Lowell, Joseph and Jennifer. She loved the sun and loved spending summers in the backyard pool of the family home.
Survivors include her two children, daughter Jennifer Braley and her husband Jerry of Davenport, Florida and Joseph Potvin and his wife Janice of Nashua, New Hampshire.Four grandchildren, Kimberly Smith of Bedford, New Hampshire, Alexandra Braley, Joshua Braley, and Ryan Braley of Davenport, Florida. Two great-grandchildren, Koda and Mason Robertson of Davenport, Florida.
Ellen's wishes to be cremated without a funeral are being honored by her family. Her children, Joe and Jen ask that if you have a favorite memory or story of Ellen, to share it on her Facebook page or here.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2020