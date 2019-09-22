Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Aubrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen R. Aubrey


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen R. Aubrey Obituary
of Dracut; 70

Dracut

Ellen R. (Cook) Aubrey, beloved wife of Roland N. Aubrey passed away surrounded by her family at her Dracut residence. She was 70.

Born in Nashua, New Hampshire on October 5, 1948, she was a daughter of the late David and Eileen (Clancy) Cook.

Ellen moved to Michigan at a young age, where she grew up and graduated high school. When she moved back to this area she met Roland. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past May.

Ellen enjoyed making ceramics, reading, and watching the New England Patriots. She and Roland enjoyed going out to dinner and visiting Hampton Beach, NH. They also enjoyed bowling in the league at Brunswick in Lowell.

An avid card player, her nieces and nephews looked forward to Friday night cards with Aunt Ellen and Uncle Roland.

She was a formidable cribbage player and looked forward to winning in several leagues around the area including, the American Legion, VFW and St. Francis Parish.

Surviving her besides her husband Roland are her siblings, Michael Cook of Kalamazoo, MI, Patricia Parlee and her husband John, Dennis Cook all of Galesburg, MI, Moreen Crum Battlecreek, MI; Several nieces and nephews including Brian Haakenstad and his wife Tracy of Lowell, Paula Haakenstad of Chelmsford, Debra Haakenstad of No. Billerica; Great nephews, Ryan Haakenstad of No Billerica who was also her Godson, Aaron Haakenstad and his wife Jasmine of Lowell. She was also the sister and sister in law of the late Coleen and John Van Almen.

Aubrey

Relatives and friends are invited to Ellen's Life Celebration in the McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home from 2 until 6 PM on Monday. Her funeral service in the funeral home will follow at 6:00 PM.



View the online memorial for Ellen R. Aubrey
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Download Now