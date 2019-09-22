|
|
of Dracut; 70
Dracut
Ellen R. (Cook) Aubrey, beloved wife of Roland N. Aubrey passed away surrounded by her family at her Dracut residence. She was 70.
Born in Nashua, New Hampshire on October 5, 1948, she was a daughter of the late David and Eileen (Clancy) Cook.
Ellen moved to Michigan at a young age, where she grew up and graduated high school. When she moved back to this area she met Roland. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past May.
Ellen enjoyed making ceramics, reading, and watching the New England Patriots. She and Roland enjoyed going out to dinner and visiting Hampton Beach, NH. They also enjoyed bowling in the league at Brunswick in Lowell.
An avid card player, her nieces and nephews looked forward to Friday night cards with Aunt Ellen and Uncle Roland.
She was a formidable cribbage player and looked forward to winning in several leagues around the area including, the American Legion, VFW and St. Francis Parish.
Surviving her besides her husband Roland are her siblings, Michael Cook of Kalamazoo, MI, Patricia Parlee and her husband John, Dennis Cook all of Galesburg, MI, Moreen Crum Battlecreek, MI; Several nieces and nephews including Brian Haakenstad and his wife Tracy of Lowell, Paula Haakenstad of Chelmsford, Debra Haakenstad of No. Billerica; Great nephews, Ryan Haakenstad of No Billerica who was also her Godson, Aaron Haakenstad and his wife Jasmine of Lowell. She was also the sister and sister in law of the late Coleen and John Van Almen.
Aubrey
Relatives and friends are invited to Ellen's Life Celebration in the McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home from 2 until 6 PM on Monday. Her funeral service in the funeral home will follow at 6:00 PM.
View the online memorial for Ellen R. Aubrey
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 22, 2019