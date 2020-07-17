Loving Mother, Grandmother,Great-GrandmotherElsa (Weiss) Soffer, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, entered into rest on July 12, 2020, after a brief illness. She had celebrated her 102nd birthday on July 7th. She was the beloved wife of the late Max Soffer, with whom she had shared 65 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2005.Born in Vienna, Austria, she was the daughter of the late Heinrick and Ida (Baum) Weiss. She received her education in Vienna, and at the outbreak of the Holocaust in 1939, she and her family immigrated as refugees to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Elsa worked as a seamstress at a children's clothing factory, and later, as a clerk at INA Insurance Company until her retirement in 1980.In 1963 she and Max returned to Vienna to visit their hometown. Later, they traveled to Israel, the Holy Land. Elsa enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, word find challenges, knitting, and crocheting.She is survived by two daughters; Judy Krantweiss and her husband Jerry of Chelmsford, and Sharon Nisenfeld of San Antonio, Texas. Five grandchildren, Jeffrey Krantweiss and his wife Rebecca of PA, Sherri Lass and her husband Jeffrey of Austin, TX, Mike Nisenfeld of Austin, TX, Debbie Miller and her husband Rob of Reading, and Robby Nisenfeld of Los Angeles, CA. Also, eight great-grandchildren. She was the mother-in-law of the late Arthur Nisenfeld.Elsa's Graveside Service was held at Temple Beth El Cemetery, Chelmsford. Arrangements in the care of the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Elsa's life tribute at