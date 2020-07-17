1/
Elsa (Weiss) Soffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving Mother, Grandmother,

Great-Grandmother

Elsa (Weiss) Soffer, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, entered into rest on July 12, 2020, after a brief illness. She had celebrated her 102nd birthday on July 7th. She was the beloved wife of the late Max Soffer, with whom she had shared 65 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2005.

Born in Vienna, Austria, she was the daughter of the late Heinrick and Ida (Baum) Weiss. She received her education in Vienna, and at the outbreak of the Holocaust in 1939, she and her family immigrated as refugees to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Elsa worked as a seamstress at a children's clothing factory, and later, as a clerk at INA Insurance Company until her retirement in 1980.

In 1963 she and Max returned to Vienna to visit their hometown. Later, they traveled to Israel, the Holy Land. Elsa enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, word find challenges, knitting, and crocheting.

She is survived by two daughters; Judy Krantweiss and her husband Jerry of Chelmsford, and Sharon Nisenfeld of San Antonio, Texas. Five grandchildren, Jeffrey Krantweiss and his wife Rebecca of PA, Sherri Lass and her husband Jeffrey of Austin, TX, Mike Nisenfeld of Austin, TX, Debbie Miller and her husband Rob of Reading, and Robby Nisenfeld of Los Angeles, CA. Also, eight great-grandchildren. She was the mother-in-law of the late Arthur Nisenfeld.

Elsa's Graveside Service was held at Temple Beth El Cemetery, Chelmsford. Arrangements in the care of the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Elsa's life tribute at

www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Elsa (Weiss) Soffer


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved