|
|
Elsie Elizabeth (Ferguson) Miller
In Loving memory
July 1, 1926 - Sept 29, 2019
Elsie passed away at the age of 93 on Sept 29th. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts on July 1, 1926. Her early years were spent living on Prince Edward Island in Canada where many of her family and close friends still reside.
Elsie married Stanley Miller and they raised their family in Arlington, MA prior to making Billerica, MA her home many years ago. All who knew Elsie knew her greatest treasures were her family, her faith and of course her favorite sports teams, the Boston Red Sox and Bruins, even when they lost. Elsie continued to enjoy life living on her own, enjoying her friends and family and being an active long-time member of the North Billerica Baptist Church until a few short months ago. She was always using her talent at crocheting and knitting to provide items for church affairs. Always thinking of others, Elsie decided many years ago to participate in Tuft's Medical School Anatomical Gift Program upon her death.
Elsie is survived by her son, Lloyd Miller and his fiancé, Susan Royce of Charlestown, MA, David Miller and his wife, Sandy Anderson of Tyngsboro, MA, Carl Wayne Miller and his wife Lori of Billerica, MA, George Miller of Phoenix, AZ, Janet Dyer and her husband William of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada and was predeceased by her husband Stanley. She will also be missed by her many grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews that span from east-coast to west-coast and into Canada! Gone but not forgotten - she will always live on in our hearts.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the North Billerica Baptist Church, 39 Old Elm St., North Billerica, MA. A small gathering of family and friends will follow in the church hall to celebrate Elsie's life.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 3, 2019