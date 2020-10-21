1/1
Elsie "Dolly" Martineau
1936 - 2020
Dracut

Elsie G. "Dolly" (Guinazzo) Martineau, 84, of Dracut, MA passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 18, 2020 after an extended illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Mederic Leo Martineau who died in 1997. Born in South Boston, MA on May 6, 1936 she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Emily (Jones) Guinazzo. She was a graduate of Charlestown High School. As the owner of Mederics Boutique with Dolly for 40 years, she lovingly dedicated herself to ensuring that every bride, girl and woman's true beauty shined through on their special occasion. Her staff always held a special place in her heart and became an extension of her family. It was with great regret that she retired in April 2019 due to health reasons. She also enjoyed dancing, the beach, travelling, casino excursions and especially cherished time spent with her large family and many friends. Dolly is survived by her five children: Dianne Sheppard of Gardner, MA; Gail Giarrusso and her husband Gary of Vero Beach, FL; Henry "Hank" Martineau and his wife Jill (Perry) of Meredith, NH; Daniel Martineau and his fiancée Robynn Mailea who resided with and cared for her during her illness; and Guy Martineau and his wife Joanna (Bellemore) of Litchfield, NH. She also leaves 20 Grandchildren; 20 Great-Grandchildren; 7 Great-Great Grandchildren; her sister-in-law (lifelong friend and Sister-by-Choice and our Earth Angel) Therese Monette Guinazzo Melvin and her husband Stephen who were always there to lend a helping hand, lift her spirits, and provide moral support to both Dolly and her children; and many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Dolly was the sister of the late Jean Marie Stafford, Robert Joseph Guinazzo, Ronald Paul Guinazzo. Sgt. Richard John Guinazzo, Arthur Daniel Guinazzo, and Dorothy Mae (Chickie) Guinazzo. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 4-7 PM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 10:00 AM in St. Kathryn Parish, 4 Dracut Road, HUDSON, NH. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dolly's name to Veterans Count, Easterseals, NH, Attn: Veterans Count, 555 Auburn Street, Manchester, NH 03103 (Please indicate in the memo line which Veterans Count Chapter (Manchester, Nashua, Lakes Region, Seacoast, or Upper Valley) or event your gift is supporting). In honor of her longtime love and support of the military. To leave an online condolence, visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Kathryn Parish
