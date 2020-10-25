1/1
Emily M. (Bovill) Coughlin
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chelmsford

Emily Merrill (Bovill) Coughlin, Age 89, a longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22,2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chelmsford. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul J. Coughlin with whom she shared 49 years of marriage until his passing in 2003. Emily was born on February 9, 1931 in Lowell, MA and was a daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Humphrey) Bovill. Emily was an 89 year old native of Chelmsford and 1949 graduate of Chelmsford High School. She grew up on the family butcher farm (Merrill Farm) at 131 Drum Hill Rd, the Chelmsford Poor Farm (Manning House) at 110 Billerica Rd, 201 Dalton Rd, 16 Old Stage Rd, raised a family at 54 Parker Rd and came to rest at Sunny Acres on 254 Billerica Rd. Emily enjoyed her work life starting at The Merrimac Manufacturing in Lowell, then went to work for Raytheon in Bedford, MA as a defense secretary. She became a mother then joined Grants Dept. Store and the Lamplighter Gift Shop both in Chelmsford, MA. Rejoining the work world fulltime, she went to Wang Labs in Lowell then Market Basket in Westford. Her gardening, her grandchildren and holding yard sales in the Fall were her passions. Emily leaves her daughter Pamela A. Veiga and husband Tory M. Veiga of Hollis, NH, her three grandchildren Carly, Lindsey and Michael Veiga, her brother William Bovill and his partner Janice Rollo of N. Chelmsford; sister-in-law Carol Bovill of Center Harbor, NH and brother-in-law D. Eric Thomson of Portsmouth, NH. She is predeceased by her brother Frederick Bovill.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St. CHELMSFORD, MA. Funeral services and internment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Emily's name to Sunny Acres Activity Fund, 254 Billerica Rd, Chelmsford, MA. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELSMFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Emily M. (Bovill) Coughlin


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved