Chelmsford
Emily Merrill (Bovill) Coughlin, Age 89, a longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22,2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chelmsford. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul J. Coughlin with whom she shared 49 years of marriage until his passing in 2003. Emily was born on February 9, 1931 in Lowell, MA and was a daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Humphrey) Bovill. Emily was an 89 year old native of Chelmsford and 1949 graduate of Chelmsford High School. She grew up on the family butcher farm (Merrill Farm) at 131 Drum Hill Rd, the Chelmsford Poor Farm (Manning House) at 110 Billerica Rd, 201 Dalton Rd, 16 Old Stage Rd, raised a family at 54 Parker Rd and came to rest at Sunny Acres on 254 Billerica Rd. Emily enjoyed her work life starting at The Merrimac Manufacturing in Lowell, then went to work for Raytheon in Bedford, MA as a defense secretary. She became a mother then joined Grants Dept. Store and the Lamplighter Gift Shop both in Chelmsford, MA. Rejoining the work world fulltime, she went to Wang Labs in Lowell then Market Basket in Westford. Her gardening, her grandchildren and holding yard sales in the Fall were her passions. Emily leaves her daughter Pamela A. Veiga and husband Tory M. Veiga of Hollis, NH, her three grandchildren Carly, Lindsey and Michael Veiga, her brother William Bovill and his partner Janice Rollo of N. Chelmsford; sister-in-law Carol Bovill of Center Harbor, NH and brother-in-law D. Eric Thomson of Portsmouth, NH. She is predeceased by her brother Frederick Bovill.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St. CHELMSFORD, MA. Funeral services and internment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Emily's name to Sunny Acres Activity Fund, 254 Billerica Rd, Chelmsford, MA. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELSMFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
