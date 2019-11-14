Lowell Sun Obituaries
Hubbell Funeral Home
499 North Indian Rocks Road
Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770
(727) 584-7671
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hubbell Funeral Home
499 North Indian Rocks Road
Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brendan's Catholic Church
Emma Rita Foster Obituary
formerly of Billerica, MA; 91

Clearwater, Florida

Emma Rita Foster, 91, of Clearwater, Florida passed away Saturday November 9, 2019. She was born in Boston, MA. and came here 30 years ago from Billerica, MA. She graduated Boston City Hospital School of Nursing and worked there for many years. She then transferred to the VA hospital in Bedford, MA and worked in the Alzheimer's unit. Emma and Tom loved to square dance. She loved to travel the world and cruise and enjoyed her cruise wear. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years of marriage, Thomas J. Foster Sr. they have four children. Kathleen Foster, Thomas (Jackie) Foster Jr., Susan Melendy, and James Foster. She has two sisters Katherine Fanning, and Mary Hennessy. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Susan has five children Sean, Christine, Nicole, Andrew and Ryan. and James has 2 children James and Zachary.

Visitation will at the Hubbell Funeral Home Friday 11/15/19 at 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be at St. Brendan's Catholic Church Saturday 11/16 at 10:00 o'clock.



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 14, 2019
