|
|
beloved wife, mother, grandmother,
sister and friend;
Pelham, NH
Emmeline I. (Bordeleau) Cronin, R.N., 72, of Pelham, NH, passed away peacefully Thursday morning October 10, 2019 at her son's home in Hudson, NH, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the loving and devoted wife of David W. Cronin, her husband, who survives her and with whom she celebrated 47 years of marriage this past June.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, January 8, 1947, the daughter of the late Henri and the late Irene A. (Loiselle) Bordeleau, she was a graduate of St. Joseph Girl's High School in Lowell and later St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing.
Emmeline was a Registered Nurse for over 43 years, first as an ICU nurse with St. Joseph Hospital for over 30 years, then as a nurse with the Medical Surgical Unit at Saints Memorial from 1998 until her retirement in 2011.
The mother of nine, Emmeline was always active with her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed cooking and taking care of everyone around her. Devoted to her church, she was also a member of St. Patrick's Parish Ladies Guild.
Besides her husband, Emmeline is survived by nine children Michele Berry, David Cronin, Kerrianne Simoneau and her husband Timothy, Christopher Cronin, Patricia Cronin, Kevin Cronin and his wife Fria, Kristine McDuffie and her husband Timothy, Kathleen Cronin and Steven Cronin; Grandchildren Austin and Heather Berry, Colin Baro, Ella Simoneau, Aubree Cronin, Finnegan and Millie McDuffie, Janelle and Dexter Clare and soon to arrive Henri Cronin; her brother Roland Bordeleau and his wife Susan of Lowell; her best friend of 67 years Pauline Simoneau of Louisiana; and several nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
The members of the Cronin family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to Emmeline's many caregivers, especially the Oncology Care Unit at Lowell General Hospital and the Nursing Staff at Dana Farber Institute Breast Cancer Center.
Cronin
Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD., in PELHAM, from 2 to 7 PM, Monday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Tuesday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH, in PELHAM, at 10 o'clock followed by her burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center c/o the Philanthropy Dept., 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854 or the Susan F. Smith Center for Women's Cancers at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
View the online memorial for Emmeline I. Cronin, R.N.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 13, 2019