|
|
of Lowell
Lowell
Eric Caminero Jr., of Lowell, age 22, died unexpectedly Thurs. November 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boston. He was the husband of Jenna Caminero of Ayer.
Born in Lawrence, on December 5, 1996, he was the loving son of Aida Tellado of Westford and Eric Caminero of Lawrence. He graduated from Westford Academy with the class of 2015.
He went on to further his education and received a college certificate.
Eric attended the Community Christian Fellowship.
He worked at HomeServe of Woburn, MA. He was also an entrepreneur making motivational videos on YouTube. He enjoyed cooking, reading and composing music.
Besides his wife, and parents, he is survived by his son Leonardo E. Caminero of Ayer; his maternal grandmother Aida Santana of Lowell, and his paternal grandparents, Osvaldo and Felicita Caminero of Lawrence, MA; sisters, Leandra Duah of Westford, Jaelene Caminero of Lawrence and Estrella Caminero of Lawrence; his brother, King Caminero of Lawrence his aunts, Ana and her husband Eric Schiff, and Maria and her husband Victor Perez, as well as many cousins and friends.
CAMINERO
Eric Caminero Jr. of Lowell, age 22, died unexpectedly Thurs. November 21, 2019 Visiting hours Monday from 3 to 7 pm at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD. Funeral at 11AM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Westford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Eric Caminero Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 24, 2019