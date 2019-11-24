Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Caminero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Caminero Jr.


1996 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric Caminero Jr. Obituary
of Lowell

Lowell

Eric Caminero Jr., of Lowell, age 22, died unexpectedly Thurs. November 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boston. He was the husband of Jenna Caminero of Ayer.

Born in Lawrence, on December 5, 1996, he was the loving son of Aida Tellado of Westford and Eric Caminero of Lawrence. He graduated from Westford Academy with the class of 2015.

He went on to further his education and received a college certificate.

Eric attended the Community Christian Fellowship.

He worked at HomeServe of Woburn, MA. He was also an entrepreneur making motivational videos on YouTube. He enjoyed cooking, reading and composing music.

Besides his wife, and parents, he is survived by his son Leonardo E. Caminero of Ayer; his maternal grandmother Aida Santana of Lowell, and his paternal grandparents, Osvaldo and Felicita Caminero of Lawrence, MA; sisters, Leandra Duah of Westford, Jaelene Caminero of Lawrence and Estrella Caminero of Lawrence; his brother, King Caminero of Lawrence his aunts, Ana and her husband Eric Schiff, and Maria and her husband Victor Perez, as well as many cousins and friends.

CAMINERO

Eric Caminero Jr. of Lowell, age 22, died unexpectedly Thurs. November 21, 2019 Visiting hours Monday from 3 to 7 pm at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD. Funeral at 11AM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Westford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Eric Caminero Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -