|
|
formerly of Billerica, MA
Eric G. Patterson, 41, of Goddard Rd., Rindge, New Hampshire died Friday, January 17, 2020 in Lahey Clinic Medical Center in Burlington, MA. He was born in Lowell, MA, the son of Earle Patterson and Sandra (Miller) Patterson.
Eric was educated in Billerica schools, attended Billerica High School and was formerly married to Danielle Douglass. He was employed as a carpenter for Tri Pyramid Structures in Westford, MA.
Besides his father and mother, he leaves his brother, John Mailho of Niceville FL, his nephew Joshua Mailho and niece Shelby Mailho, his uncle, Elwood Miller of South Lancaster, MA and his cousins. Eric's fiance' Michelle Cronin of Wilmington, MA who pre-deceased him.
Patterson
Calling hours will be Thursday, January 23rd from 9:30am to 11am with a service at 11am in the Wrisley Funeral Home Chapel, 90 Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, MA., with Father Philippe Roux officiating. Burial will be in the spring in Brookside Cemetery, South Deerfield.
Expressions of Sympathy available at www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Eric G. Patterson
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 22, 2020